Video: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan throw party for PV Sindhu on Olympic win

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan threw a grand party to felicitate badminton player PV Sindhu on her winning a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Held at their residence in Hyderabad, the party took place on August 20. Giving a sneak peek into the party, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan released a video of the event on August 28, Saturday evening through their social media handles.

Guests at the party included celebrities from the Telugu film industry and other well-known personalities from Telangana. The guest list included politician T Subbirami Reddy, Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, actors Radikaa, Suhasini, Nagarjuna and his son Akhil, Rana Daggubati, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, producer Allu Aravind and others.

The video offers a glimpse of the guests’ interaction with Sindhu, where the champion is seen happily showing off her bronze medal to the celebrities and posing for pictures with them. Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi tweeted that he was very happy to felicitate Sindhu amidst well-wishers for being the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Olympics.

Sindhu also tweeted in response saying, “Thank you for being a superb host @chiranjeevikonidela sir and @alwaysramcharan It was an eventful night with fun-loving guests and great conversations! It’s always a pleasure being a part of your cheerful, joyous company!”

PV Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row, including a silver in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of Acharya. Three other movies – Bholaa Shankar, Godfather and another yet-to-be-titled – were also announced on the occasion of his birthday on August 22.

Ram Charan has recently wrapped up shooting for the most awaited project, RRR, which is helmed by SS Rajamouli. A fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-Independence era, the movie has Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing significant roles. Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju while Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem.