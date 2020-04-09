Video of child calling for her nurse mother in Belagavi goes viral, CM writes to nurse

Missing her mother, the girl seated on a two-wheeler with her father was seen waving and crying as the nurse stood at a distance away from the entrance of the hospital.

'They also serve who only stand and wait' - Milton's line is often quoted in the context of war to highlight the sacrifices of those who may not be at the battlefield but still serve by waiting for their heroes to return. In the war against coronavirus, it is doctors, nurses and health workers who are at the forefront, waging a battle against an enemy they cannot see. And their families, which have to do without their presence for days together, also serve - including this three-year-old whose mother is a nurse at a hospital in Karnataka.

Little Aishwarya had not seen her mother Sugandha Korikoppa for 15 days and would ask everyone who passed by their home if they'd seen her. As the days passed and there was no sign of her mother, the child became disturbed and refused to even eat. Finally, her father brought her to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences in north Karnataka on his bike, duly masked. Her mother stood outside the hospital with her colleagues at a safe distance, trying to speak to Aishwarya through her tears. But though the child called out to her and pleaded with her to come closer - "Mummy vaa!" -- Sugandha had to stand where she was.

The heart-rending visuals went viral, with several on social media commending the nurse for her efforts. It also prompted Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to call the nurse on Wednesday and appreciate her dedication.

"You are struggling and working very hard without even seeing your children. I saw it on TV. Kindly cooperate. You will have better opportunities in the future. I'll look out for you. God bless you, and I hope your hard work does you well", Yediyurappa can be heard telling Sunanda over the phone call, a recording of which was released to the media.



Later, in a letter addressed to the nurse, the Chief Minister recalled the selfless service of doctors, nurses, ASHA (health) workers, police, civic workers, and government employees who are working like her to stop the spread of COVID-19.



Assuring that he would look into the concerns of healthcare workers raised by Sugandha during the telephone conversation, Yediyurappa in the letter said that resolving these issues was the government's priority, and that he will personally look into it once the COVID-19 situation came under control, the release said.

So far, 8 coronavirus cases have been reported in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

With inputs from PTI