Video: Car drowns as parking slot in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area caves in

The incident took place in Ram Nivas society located in Kama lane in the Ghatkopar West area of Mumbai.

Scary visuals of a parked car sinking into a hole in the ground in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar went viral on social media on Sunday, June 13. The visuals show a car drowning in the water, after a portion of the parking area caved in. The incident took place in Ram Nivas society located in Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area of Mumbai. A part of the society’s premises that caved in was a well that was reclaimed. The society had closed off half the portion of the well, using RCC (reinforced cement concrete) so that the residents of the society could access it as a parking space. However, due to the rains, the slab caved in and the car was swallowed.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident, a police inspector from the Ghatkopar police station said in a statement issued to local media. Police officials from the Ghatkopar police station reached the spot and are investigating. “There was a well at the spot. Some people covered it with a concrete slab and started parking cars over it. The incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one has been injured,” ANI quoted the police as saying.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted that this was a private society and the civic body had nothing to do with it. "After receiving the information about the incident, water pumping work is being coordinated by the concerned departmental office of the corporation as relief work. The concerned society has been informed to take necessary measures for safety in this place immediately," the BMC tweeted.

The civic body also confirmed on Twitter that nobody has died in the incident.

On Saturday, heavy rains, coupled with a thunderstorm and strong winds, lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, leading to disruption of train and bus services as tracks and roads were waterlogged at several locations.By evening, the rains subsided and the train traffic had returned to normal. The Met department in the evening downgraded its earlier warning of "extremely heavy” rain to “heavy or very heavy” rain for the next two days.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that the suburban train services between Dadar and Kurla stations on the mainline were suspended for some time after the water rose above the track level. A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) official said that several of its buses had to be diverted due to water-logging at some points. The suburban services on the Harbour line also slowed down due to water-logging near Chunabhatti station. A Western Railway spokesperson said that the suburban services on its corridors ran without any disruption.

Water-logging was witnessed at several locations in Bandra east, Hindmata, King's Circle, Kurla Kamani and Wadala. Five incidents of house collapse and nine incidents of short circuit were reported as of 6 pm, BMC officials said.

With PTI inputs