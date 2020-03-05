Video: 'Bigg Boss' Telugu winner Rahul Sipliganj injured after scuffle at Hyderabad pub

Rahul, who was attacked with beer bottles, sustained injuries on his nose and was later taken to a private hospital for treatment.

news Crime

Playback singer and reality show Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub in Hyderabad on Thursday. Rahul who was attacked with beer bottles, sustained injuries on his nose and was later taken to a private hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at a pub in Gachibowli in the city's Financial District, when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul. When he pulled them up, it led to a heated verbal argument but others who had gathered managed to break it off. After sometime, a group of youth attacked the singer with beer bottles. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the attackers also punched the singer.

Following this, the management of the pub called the police. A patrol car arrived shortly and dispersed the crowd which had gathered. An official complaint was filed by the management of the pub though Rahul is yet to approach the police. Officials are investigating the case and are also going through CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events.

#BiggBoss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipliganj allegedly attacked in a pub with beer bottles. Instead of he not approaching to the police a case was registered by #Cyberabad authority and investigation started .#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/NnqyCnejTA — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) March 5, 2020

After the attack, reports suggested that one of the accused, Ritesh Reddy, is a relative of Telangana legislator Rohit Reddy from Tandur, who is part of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

"We are going to register a case against the accused and identify them. We will take down Rahul's statement along with that of his friends, and take action accordingly. It seems to be a small incident that blew out of proportion as per our initial inquiry," Gachibowli Circle Inspector Srinivas Reddy told reporters.

In November last year, Rahul took home a trophy and a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh after he won Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. A singer-songwriter, he is best known for his style of music that is closely associated to Telangana folk, and initially became popular on YouTube before he moved on to Tollywood.

IANS inputs