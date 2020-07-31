Video Bengaluru man flung into air by hanging wire crashes into woman

The CCTV visuals of the incident showed that a wire connecting a red line violation detection camera was loose and got stuck in the auto's wheel. While the driver tried to remove the entangled wire, a speeding vehicle came by and pulled the wire with force. The auto driver, caught in the wire, was flung in the air and towards an oblivious Sunita.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Sunita, 42, said the incident happened in a flash and that when she turned around, she saw a man flying towards her like Lord Anjaneya.

Sunita's husband Krishnamurthy was working nearby and rushed to admit Sunita in a hospital. At the time of the incident, there was a lockdown in effect in Bengaluru and Sunita got to know what happened only when she saw the CCTV footage after the lockdown ended last week.

The auto driver was not injured in the incident although he did have to recover from the shock of being hurled in the air. It was the dangling wire which caused the incident.

Watch the video of the incident