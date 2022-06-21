Video: Bengaluru cops assaulted slum dwellers saying they are Bangladeshis

TNM spoke to the Bengali migrant workers who said the police were bent on proving that they are not Indian.

The Hebbagodi police in Bengaluru have been accused of assaulting and trying to illegally evict Bengali migrant workers in a complaint before the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday, June 20. According to the complaint, the Hebbagodi police barged into garbage segregation units in Shikari Palya run by Bengali Muslims on June 17 and 18 and baton-charged the residents in order to make them leave the city.

Rabbani Sardar (52) and Anees (38), both Bengali Muslims from Murshidabad, said in their complaint that their properties were damaged during the police raids on their premises. Speaking to TNM, they said the police were bent on proving that they are not Indian. They also alleged that police teams destroyed their foodstocks, and threatened women and children.

R Kaleemullah, from the Swaraj India party, who extended legal support to the workers alleged that the police are targeting them because of their religion. "This is a result of the political situation in the country. It has become a crime to be Bengali Muslim," he said.

Yaar Ali (46), who owns a segregation unit, said that the Hebbagodi police have been targeting the migrants in their jurisdiction for more than a fortnight. "They booked a case against me even though I produced all my IDs. I finally had to produce a letter from the local police station in my village. I also got a letter from Protima Mondal, the MP of our constituency. But the police are still going ahead with the case."

Watch: