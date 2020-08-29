Video: Andhra cop clings to car roof to stop liquor smugglers, CCTV captures scene

SI C Gopinath Reddy was hailed for his efforts and was also handed over a letter of appreciation for his bravery.

news Crime

It was around 11.45 am on Friday when SI C Gopinath Reddy saw a car speeding towards him in Kadapa district’s Pulivendula Town in Andhra Pradesh. He was there with his team based on a tip-off received about illegal liquor bottles being brought in from Telangana.

The car tried to scare the officials by first stopping a little away, only to race ahead despite being asked to stop. When SI C Gopinath Reddy realised he was about to be run over, he jumped onto the car and grabbed the roof while his body was hanging precariously on the windshield of the car. The car drove ahead for almost 2 kms without stopping.

Meanwhile, the sub-inspector’s team arrived and intercepted the car. The accused quickly abandoned the car before fleeing into the fields. Reddy sustained minor injuries on stomach, right leg and both elbows. A video of the incident from a CCTV camera was retrieved and is now going viral on social media.

Police have registered a case against the accused on charges of attempt to murder and smuggling liquor under sections 307 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise act. One of the accused was identified as Vuppuluri Nageswar Reddy, a resident of Simhadripuram block in Kadapa district.

The SI is being hailed for his presence of mind. Speaking to TNM, C Bhasker Reddy, Pulivendula CI said, “The SI who is in his early thirties is being appreciated by everyone for his efforts. The district SP KKN Anburajan has sent him a letter of appreciation and a reward is also being considered. The accused have not been arrested as yet, a case has been registered.”



READ: What's 9876543210 times 5? Fastest human calculator talks about his love for math

WATCH: