Video: AIMIM leader opens fire in Adilabad during petty quarrel, injures three

Mohd Farooq is the AIMIM district president as well as the former Vice Chairman of Adilabad Municipality.

Crime

Three persons were injured in Tatiguda area of Adilabad city after the AIMIM’s district president Mohd Farooq opened fire. While two of them were injured due to the gunshots, another was injured in the altercation. Farooq was also the former Vice-Chairman of Adilabad Municipality.

In a video going viral, Farooq is seen opening fire while holding a knife in another hand and attacking people with it as well.

The AIMIM leader opened fire after a petty quarrel between two groups while playing cricket. Farooq was immediately arrested after the incident. Police have registered a case after a video in which firing began being circulated on social media.

AIMIM's Adilabad dist President Mohd Farooq Ahmed who was also formerly the Vice Chairman opened fire with a country pistol after a fight broke out in Tatiguda in the district headquarters. He was carrying a knife in one hand and a pistol.



The district police said, “A petty quarrel taken place between boys, mean time the belongings of both group came there and a quarrel taken place All of sudden Mohd Farooq Ahmed Ex vice chairman Municipality Adilabad and AIMIM Dist President opened fire with his licensed revolver (sic)".

According to the police, because of Farooq’s firing, a man named Syed Zameer sustained two bullet injuries, Syed Mouthesin suffered one bullet injury and Syed Mannan sustained a head injury. Syed Mouthesin's condition is said to be critical.

All the injured are being treated at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad. One of the injured was later shifted to Hyderabad, according to reports.

There was a commotion in the area following the incident, after which police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Security picketing has been arranged by the police, and higher officials are overseeing the situation.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered under the Indian Penal Code under Section 307 IPC, 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and along with relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act, according to Adilabad Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajesh Chandra.

According to police sources, certain past rivalries between groups might have led to the incident.

“Steps are being taken to cancel his revolver licence and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” district superintendent of police V Satyanarayana said.