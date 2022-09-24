Video: 18-yr-old flung in the air after being hit by speeding car in Bengaluru

The 18-year-old woman, identified as Ashwini, was admitted to the Baptist Hospital after the accident and miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

news Accident

A horrifying accident on Bellary road in Bengaluru on September 17 has come to light after CCTV visuals emerged showing an 18-year-old woman being flung into the air after being hit by a speeding vehicle. The clip has been shared widely on social media. The 18-year-old, identified as Ashwini, and another person were trying to cross the road as vehicles were passing. On seeing a car approaching, the other person stopped but the young woman continued walking and got hit by the car. Ashwini was admitted to the Baptist Hospital in the city and has had two stitches but did not have major injuries.

Speaking to TNM, the RT Nagar traffic police said that the driver was identified as Prakash, who has been arrested. He is a driver by profession but it is unsure if he worked for Ola or Uber or some other private group. The police official added that although the accident happened on September 17, the video began making the rounds on social media much later.

The incident happened near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Ganganagar. A case has been registered against the driver at the RT Nagar police station. Karnataka State Road Safety Authority tweeted the video with the caption, “Lower speed limit when you see pedestrians crossing the road and allow them to. One wrong decision can be fatal to another."

CCTV footage of the accident: (Warning: Visuals can be disturbing)

A similar accident in Bengaluru was caught on CCTV camera in May this year when a speeding car drove into a group of pedestrians walking by the side of the road. While one man died in the accident, three others were injured. CCTV visuals of the accident show a man being flung off the road due to the impact. The incident happened on the busy Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru’s Banashankari, near the Kathriguppe junction.