VHP leaders meet Telangana DGP, express anger over cases against gau rakshaks

VHP took issue with cases being registered against Bajrang Dal workers for preventing illegal transportation of cows who are being taken to slaughterhouses.

The Telangana unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in a meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Monday, June 26, expressed anger at cases being filed against gaurakshaks (cow vigilantes) who according to them, were attempting to prevent illegal transportation and slaughter of cows. The VHP further raised concerns that the laws against cow slaughter werenâ€™t being implemented properly.

Further, they took issue with AIMIM leaders who they claimed were allegedly harassing police at various checkpoints across Hyderabad for preventing illegal cow transportation.

The group demanded that the captured cows be sent to cowsheds immediately and cases be registered against those involved in the illegal transportation. The VHP and other sangh organisations often stop vehicles transporting cattle and several cases have been filed against them over the years for harassing cow traders in the garb of vigilantism.

DGP Anjani Kumar said that he will order the authorities to take legal action against illegal transportation of cows. Further, the DGP said that along with Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates, Superintendent of Police across all districts were prepared in view of Bakrid.