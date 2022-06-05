VHP, Bajrang Dal try do puja at Srirangapatna mosque, stopped by cops

Defying prohibitory orders imposed in the temple town, a large number of Hindu activists took out a motorcycle rally heeding the call of VHP's 'Srirangapatna Chalo' campaign.

news Controversy

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists staged a demonstration in Srirangapatna town of Karnataka’s district, on Saturday, June 4, demanding that the Jamia mosque be “returned” to Hindus. There is a renewed campaign in Karnataka against the Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna, as Hindutva activists have claimed that the mosque was a Hanuman temple razed by the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan. Despite prohibitory orders being imposed in the temple town under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent any untoward incident, a large number of Hindu activists took out a motorcycle rally under the VHP's 'Srirangapatna Chalo' campaign.

Wearing saffron scarves, turbans and saffron flags, and raising 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans, VHP activists recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Ram Bhajan' as they proceeded towards the mosque, but were stopped by authorities. They then began to sing bhajans at a temple located near the mosque. According to the police, the protesters were barred from marching towards the mosque. No untoward incidents were reported in the town.

Though prohibitory orders were imposed and the march was stopped from reaching the mosque, the VHP has claimed that two people managed to enter the original mosque and chanted the Hanuman Chalisa there.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, the district police force and contingents of the Karnataka State Reserved Police were deployed. The roads were barricaded and security pickets were erected in the town. Fearing a backlash, many shopkeepers around the shrine downed shutters for the day.

The members of fringe Hindu outfits had called for a protest march to the mosque but the authorities denied them permission.

The right-wing organisations have been claiming that the Jamia mosque was a Hanuman temple, which Tipu Sultan had destroyed to build a mosque in its place. The outfits have submitted a memorandum to the district authorities seeking a survey of the mosque and take steps to “return the 'Anjaneya Temple' to Hindus” if their claim was found to be true.

Earlier in the day, Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik had questioned the ruling BJP government for imposing the restrictions in the town. A Bajrang Dal activist, Manjunath, who was part of the agitation, said the right-wing organisations will approach the Karnataka High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to hand over the mosque to the Hindus.