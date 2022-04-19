'Is VHP above law?': KTR to Amit Shah after Delhi Hanuman Jayanthi violence

Telangana Minister KTR was reacting to a report about VHP activists threatening to launch a battle against Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with Hanuman Jayanti violence.

news Controversy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, April 19, wondered if the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the law of the land. He was reacting to a report about VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.

He also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he would tolerate “such outrageous nonsense” against the Delhi Police. "Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC (Indian Penal Code) Home Minister Amit Shah Ji?," asked KTR through a tweet on Tuesday. "Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly?," the TRS leader asked.

The VHP issued the threat after Delhi police registered an FIR against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where communal violence broke out two days ago, for taking out the rally without permission, officials said.

Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister @AmitShah Ji ?



Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly? https://t.co/SG6XkxINmb April 19, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Northwest Delhi Usha Rangnani said the FIR was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the organisers of the rally on Saturday evening. Earlier, the DCP had sent an official message, saying that a case was registered against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission. The message also stated that local VHP leader Prem Sharma was arrested.

However, the statement was later withdrawn by the police, citing that the offence under IPC Section 188 is bailable and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning. The revised statement issued by the police also did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

Meanwhile, KTR in another tweet described the NDA government as NPA. "Unemployment in India at a 45 year High, Inflation at 30 year High, Fuel Prices all time High, LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World, RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest," he wrote.

"Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ? For Bhakts NPA = Non performing Asset," added KTR, who is also state Minister for Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Unemployment in India at a 45 year High ⬆️



Inflation at 30 year High ⬆️



Fuel Prices all time High ⬆️



LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World ⬆️



RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest ⬇️



Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ?



For Bhakts NPA = Non performing Asset pic.twitter.com/D6PYI6E9tW — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2022

With PTI inputs