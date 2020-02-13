'Veyyon Silli' song launched mid-air, Suriya takes 70 first time flyer kids on flight

The children were selected from various government schools on the basis of an essay writing competition of their biggest dream.

Flix Kollywood

Sudha Kongara’s Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is soaring high even before its release. The audio launch of the first single from the film, ‘Veyyon Silli', took place mid-air on Thursday, in a SpiceJet flight carrying the film’s team members along with 70 children from various government schools who were selected based on an essay writing competition on their “biggest and fondest dreams”. For all 70 kids, this was their very first flying experience. This event marks the first time that a film’s audio release has taken place inside a flight.

President of SpiceJet Ajay Singh and actor Suriya were present inside the flight for the music launch. The aircraft was reportedly in flight for about 45-minutes, during which time the song’s audio-visual was played to the guests present inside the flight. At the end of the audio launch, the passengers deboarded at the Chennai International Airport.

A one-minute video of the song ‘Veyyon Silli’ was released online. The song begins with Aparna Balamurali twirling in a rain-drenched street, and has beautifully shot visuals, most of it in slow-motion. The song shows the relationship between her and Suriya's character. We also learn from the song that Aparna plays a baker in this film.

The announcement for this mid-air song launch was made a few days ago by the makers. A special SpiceJet Boeing 737 with the film’s branding was also unveiled on Thursday.

Suriya, who was last seen in Kaappaan, will be playing the role of a pilot named Nedumaran Rajangam in this film. Based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, this film has been produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Bollywood producer Guneet Monga.

It was earlier reported that the film’s makers were shelling out a lot of money to film shots involving an aircraft. Soorarai Pottru also stars veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles and has music by GV Prakash Kumar.