‘Veyil Marangal’ to release in Kerala on February 28

The film, directed by Dr Biju with Indrans in the lead, had won a lot of appreciation and the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the Shanghai Film Festival last year.

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film Veyil Marangal is finally releasing in theatres on February 28. Director of the film Dr Bijukumar Damodaran wrote a Facebook post confirming this. "Bijukumar Damodaran's much awaited Malayalam feature #Veyilmarangal (Trees Under The Sun) will be theatrically released by Platoon One Films on 28.02.2020."

The film had won a lot of appreciation at the Shanghai Film Festival last year, when it won the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award. The film’s cast and crew, including director Dr Bijukumar Damodaran, producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram, and actors Prakash Bare and Indrans were in fact given a red carpet welcome at the festival.

This is the tenth film made by Dr Biju, whose many projects have won international recognition, national and state awards before.

On winning the award, Prakash Bare has earlier told TNM that theirs was the only Indian film in the main competition for the Golden Goblet Award.

Besides the award in Shanghai, the film also fetched the best actor award for Indrans at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival and the NETPAC Award for best Malayalam film at the International Film Festival of Kerala last year.

Veyil Marangal is about a Dalit family from Kerala that moves to Himachal Pradesh following a natural disaster and what happens to them after the relocation as the climatic conditions in the new place makes their life even more miserable. The film had no drama and caste issue was brought out subtly.

Indrans plays the protagonist in the film while Prakash Bare too has an important role.

The technical crew of Veyil Marangal includes Bijibal for music, and Davis Manuel for editing. The late MJ Radhakrishnan had edited the film. Veyil Marangal and Shaji N Karun’s Olu are the last films that MJ Radhakrishnan worked for.

(Content provided by Digital Native)