Vetrimaaran to present long-delayed â€˜Kavalthurai Ungal Nanbanâ€™

Directed by Ranjith Manikandan, the film stars Suresh Ravi and Raveena Ravi in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The Tamil film Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban was initially scheduled to be released earlier this year, but its release was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, it was announced that Creative Entertainers and Distributors had acquired the rights for the film. However, now, reports are that the award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran is onboard to present the film.

Directed by RDM, Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban is produced by Bhaskaran B, Rajapondiyan P and Suresh Ravi under the banners BR Talkies Corporation and White Moon Talkies. The film stars Suresh Ravi and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles. Mime Gopi, Supergood Subramani, Sharath Ravi and Kathiravan Balu form the rest of the star cast. The technical crew of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban includes Aaditya and Sooriya for scoring the music, K.S Vishnushri for cinematography and Vadivel and Vimalraj for editing. The film has received a UA certificate, and was adjudged the Best Film Jury at the Indian World Film Festival this year.

Apart from his presenting of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban, Vetrimaaran is also busy with his own production venture. The director will reportedly soon be making a film with M Sasikumar. While Vetrimaaran will not be wielding the megaphone for this venture, he will be penning the story and co-producing it, in association with S Kathiresanâ€™s Five Star Creations. Both Vetrimaaran and Kathiresan share a good rapport, having worked together for Polladhavan and Aadukalam.

Vetrimaaranâ€™s current directorial is the Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal. The first look poster of the film was released online in July this year, garnering the attention of movie buffs in a big way. The poster, featuring Suriya in a rugged avatar, was released on the starâ€™s birthday. There are rumours making the rounds that the actor may play a dual role in Vaadivaasal.

As reported earlier, the film will be an adaptation of the novel with the same name, penned by CS Chellappa. Vetrimaaran had acquired the rights in 2017, and had done extensive research before the project went on to the floors. As the title indicates, Vaadivaasal will be based on Jalli Kattu, a popular sport in Tamil Nadu. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose tunes for this flick. Kalaipuli S Dhanuâ€™s V Creations, which had produced Vettrimaranâ€™s last directorial Asuran, will be bankrolling Vaadivaasal.

Vetrimaaranâ€™s last directorial was Asuran, which was released last year. It had Dhanush playing the lead role, with Malayalam actor Manju Warrier making her debut in the Tamil film industry as the heroine. The technical crew of Asuran included GV Prakash Kumar for music, Velraj for cinematography and Vivek Harshan for editing. The film was bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Dhanu under his banner V Creations. The star cast also had director Balaji Shaktivel playing the baddie. Asuran was reportedly adapted from the novel titled Vekkai.