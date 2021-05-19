Vetrimaaran posts emotional video on actor Nitish Veera’s death

Tamil actor Nitish Veera passed away on May 17 due to COVID-19.

Tamil actor Nitish Veera, who was popular for his performances in Tamil movies such as Pudhupettai, Asuran and Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu among others, passed away on May 17. Many members from the film fraternity took to social media to mourn the death of the 45-year-old actor.

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who directed Nitish in the 2019 Tamil movie Asuran, spoke about the latter's untimely demise. The popular filmmaker recounted how he first met Nitish while he was filming for Pudhupettai. Vetrimaaran also revealed that he heard about Nitish’s ill health recently and learned that Nitish had been admitted to the hospital. In the video, Vetri states that he asked the doctors about Nitish’s health and was told that there was progress in the late actor’s health condition. However, Nitish unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

"I knew him from Pudhupettai days. I was an assistant director at that time. He came to meet me after he came to know through Dhanush that I was going to do a film. He had a lot of ups and downs in his career. We both had worked together only in Asuran. After Asuran, he said he was getting a lot of opportunities and added that he was happy . Following the success of Asuran, he said he wanted to do more films, but his demise is a great loss to his family and friends," Vetri said in a video he posted on Facebook on Monday.

In the caption of the video, Vetrimaaran urged fans to follow the safety protocol, physical distancing, get vaccinated and stay indoors in order to curb the spread of the virus. Sharing the video, the acclaimed filmmaker wrote, “Rest in peace - Nitish Veera Reality Behind the COVID 19. Follow Precautionary Measures and rules like mask up, maintain social distance, get vaccinated. Stay Home and Stay Safe..!(sic).”

Late actor Nitish Veera was a native of Madurai and has two daughters aged seven and eight. Kollywood celebrities including Vishnu Vishal, Dhanush, director Selvaraghavan and Ammu Abhirami among others conveyed their condolences on social media.

