Vetrimaaran confirms he’s working on a script for actor Vijay

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is known for his long-term association with Dhanush, is all set to join hands with actor Vijay soon. In his latest interview with Tamil magazine Vikatan, Vetrimaaran has confirmed that he’s working on a script for actor Vijay. The Vada Chennai director has said that he’s just waiting for a call from Vijay to initiate the project. Over the last few months, several reports emerged that Vetrimaaran and Vijay are all set to join hands for a new project very soon.

However, this film might not materialize right away and is likely to take a year or two as both Vetrimaaran and Vijay are occupied with their respective commitments.

Vetrimaaran currently has three projects in the making. Apart from Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush, he also has a film each with Soori and Suriya. Producer Elred Kumar recently announced he’s bankrolling Vetrimaaran’s next Tamil project with actor Soori in the lead.

In a recent media interaction, Soori said that he agreed to be a part of the project after hearing just one line of the story from Vetrimaaran. “It’s every actor’s dream to work with Vetri sir. When he called and told me he has this story which he’d like to make with me, I didn’t even think for a minute to give my nod.” Soori didn’t divulge any details regarding the film’s genre but he confirmed that he will be seen in a very different character. Apparently, Vetrimaaran’s film with Soori will be based on Meeran Moideen’s novel 'Ajnabee', centered on a man who sells balloons for a living.

Vetrimaaran’s film with Suriya is titled Vaadivasal, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the first-time collaboration between Suriya and Vetrimaaran. 'Vaadivasal', written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient bull taming sport played in Tamil Nadu. The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran starring Dhanush.

However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his upcoming project Aruvaa with director Hari.

Vijay, on the other hand, awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for the most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

