Veteran trailwalker all set to #WalkForHer in Oxfam's 2021 virtual walkathon

Ramesh Chandra, who is competing in his 6th Trailwalker Challenge, feels this year’s walkathon must be embraced widely to raise awareness about gender inequality.

Ramesh Chandra wears many hats — businessman, senior management in multiple companies, fitness enthusiast and a consummate trailwalker. At 65, he is an inspiration for many.

A Bengaluru resident, Ramesh competed in five of the 100 km trailwalker challenges in 2020 alone. These included the main event in Bengaluru and four virtual trailwalker challenges. Not only did he walk, he inspired his wife and two daughters to participate as well.

Last year wasn’t the first time Ramesh participated in Oxfam Trailwalker; he first participated in 2014. He is excited about Oxfam India’s first edition of the Virtual Trailwalker Challenge this year.

This edition of the Oxfam Virtual Trailwalker Challenge will be held in two parts — first, between 25th February to 6th March and second, between 8th to 17th March and offers three challenges for the participants to choose from - 100 km, 50 km or 25 km in 10 days.

Ramesh and his family are all set for this year’s Virtual Trailwalker Challenge. "For me, a fitness challenge is about self-assessment. It feels good to meet a physical fitness challenge and to derive confidence and satisfaction when you succeed. There is no bigger high than this 'can do' feeling,” he says.

Ramesh adds, “Though I run regularly, but the challenge allows me to go beyond and gradually stretch my fitness zone. I never thought I could walk 100 km at a stretch when I first participated in the 2014 edition of Oxfam Trailwalker. The joy of completing the challenge was such that as time passed, I wanted to repeat the same experience. Fundraising and walking for a cause made it all the more satisfying. Oxfam challenges have now become a family affair for us. My wife and my two daughters are regular participants along with me. The virtual format enabled my family to share the fun like never before – One of my daughters participated from San Francisco in US and the other from a different town, Bellur in Karnataka!”

This year's first walkathon #WalkForHer is for all women who not only have to fight gender inequality at every stage of their lives but also those who bore the worst brunt of the lockdown in 2020, be it the loss of jobs, facing domestic violence, or disrupted education. For Oxfam India, a non-profit organisation working to support child education, empowering women and advocating against inequality, the Trailwalker Challenge has been one of the unique ways to involve people in important conversations as well as fund-raising.

Ramesh agrees and adds, "This year's challenge #WalkForHer has a very relevant theme and must be embraced widely to raise awareness about gender-based discrimination."

TheNewsMinute has tied up with Oxfam India for the Oxfam Trailwalker 2021 and this article is part of the series.