Veteran Telugu actor Mannava Balayya passes away at 94

Balayya, who was a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, had acted in over 350 films.

Senior Telugu actor, writer, producer and director Mannava Balayya (94) passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 9. Balayya, who was a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, had acted in over 350 films. He had pursued Mechanical Engineering and worked as a lecturer before making his acting debut with the film Ettuku Pai Ettu released in 1958. He acted with veteran actors like NT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao and many others.

After acting in several films, he produced his first film in 1971 - Chelleli Kapuram - starring Sobhan Babu, Vanisri and Sharada. The film had won the prestigious state award - Nandi award. The films he produced include: Neramu-Siksha, Annathammullakadha, Nijam Chepithe Nerama.

He also directed a few films like Pasupu Tadu and Police Alludu. Balayya had also worked as a story writer.

Besides acting in films in supporting roles, he had also worked in the television industry.

The late actorâ€™s last screen appearance was in Balakrishnaâ€™s mythological drama Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), according to reports.

Mourning his death, actor Balakrishna said that Balayyaâ€™s death had deeply saddened him. Stating that Balayya was a brilliant actor who had acted not just with his father, NT Rama Rao, but also with him, he said that both their families enjoyed a good relationship. His death was unfortunate, he said in a statement.

Actor, MLA #NandamuriBalakrishna expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Veteran actor Shri #Balayya garu. pic.twitter.com/k8mJnRkAgy â€” Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 9, 2022

Balayya was also the recipient of the Andhra Pradesh governmentâ€™s Raghupathi Venkaiah award, which recognises the lifetime achievement of individuals for their contribution to Telugu cinema.