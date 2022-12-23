Support us

Kaikala Satyanarayana appeared in about 800 movies in a career spanning six decades, and was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Maharshi.’

Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana in a red shawl Filephoto
Flix Death Friday, December 23, 2022 - 11:16
TNM Staff

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away in the early hours of Friday, December 23, due to age-related ailments. The actor passed away at his residence in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar neighbourhood. The 87-year-old actor had been ill since last year. He was being treated at home, and he passed away on Friday after his health condition worsened. Kaikala Satyanarayana is a veteran Telugu actor who appeared in about 800 movies in a career spanning six decades. 

Satyanarayana was born on July 25, 1935 in Kavutaram village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. He is said to have developed an inclination towards acting after completing his graduate degree in Gudivada. Satyanarayana initially proved his acting mettle by acting in plays in his neighbourhood. He started his film career with the film Sipayi Koothuru in 1959, and was last seen in the 2019 film Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. During his initial days in the Telugu film industry, Kaikala Satyanarayana worked as a body double for senior actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao in several movies, as both of them had a similar physique.

Knowing for playing supporting roles in hundreds of films, Satyanarayana made a mark in diverse roles, from the menacing villain to loving father or grandfather to the protagonist. He is fondly remembered for his role as the mythological character Yamadharma Raju in multiple films including Yamagola and Yamaleela. Some of the actor’s famous movies include Lava Kusa, Narthanasala, and Kurukshethram among others.

Satyanarayana also ventured into politics in 1996, and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), representing the Machilipatnam constituency. After his demise on Friday, his relatives from Kavutaram village spoke to the media, recalling how Satyanarayan has contributed to its infrasttructure over the years, by building roads and contributing towards setting up a maternity hospital in his village. Many members of the Telugu film industry have expressed their condolences over his passing.

Watch: Why China is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases 

Topic tags,
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom