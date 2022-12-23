Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87

Kaikala Satyanarayana appeared in about 800 movies in a career spanning six decades, and was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Maharshi.’

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away in the early hours of Friday, December 23, due to age-related ailments. The actor passed away at his residence in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar neighbourhood. The 87-year-old actor had been ill since last year. He was being treated at home, and he passed away on Friday after his health condition worsened. Kaikala Satyanarayana is a veteran Telugu actor who appeared in about 800 movies in a career spanning six decades.

Satyanarayana was born on July 25, 1935 in Kavutaram village of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. He is said to have developed an inclination towards acting after completing his graduate degree in Gudivada. Satyanarayana initially proved his acting mettle by acting in plays in his neighbourhood. He started his film career with the film Sipayi Koothuru in 1959, and was last seen in the 2019 film Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. During his initial days in the Telugu film industry, Kaikala Satyanarayana worked as a body double for senior actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao in several movies, as both of them had a similar physique.

Knowing for playing supporting roles in hundreds of films, Satyanarayana made a mark in diverse roles, from the menacing villain to loving father or grandfather to the protagonist. He is fondly remembered for his role as the mythological character Yamadharma Raju in multiple films including Yamagola and Yamaleela. Some of the actor’s famous movies include Lava Kusa, Narthanasala, and Kurukshethram among others.

Satyanarayana also ventured into politics in 1996, and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), representing the Machilipatnam constituency. After his demise on Friday, his relatives from Kavutaram village spoke to the media, recalling how Satyanarayan has contributed to its infrasttructure over the years, by building roads and contributing towards setting up a maternity hospital in his village. Many members of the Telugu film industry have expressed their condolences over his passing.

Rest in peace

Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma

Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022

Grief-stricken by the demise of the

legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen.



My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022

Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru

One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family — Nani (@NameisNani) December 23, 2022

Woke up to this terrible news and

saddened at the demise of Legendary Actor

Kaikala Satya Narayana Garu.

You're a stalwart of versatility and your work will always inspire generations to come.

End of an era

May your soul rest in peace.#RIPKaikalaSatyanarayana Garu December 23, 2022

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, the versatile artiste and former Lok Sabha member.#KaikalaSatyanarayana — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 23, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan has expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana, Telugu film actor, producer, director, and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, on Friday in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/9usDxvCPBf — Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) December 23, 2022

