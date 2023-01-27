Veteran Telugu actor Jamuna passes away at 86

Jamuna made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the Telugu movie ‘Puttillu’ in 1953.

Veteran Tollywood actor Jamuna passed away on Friday, January 27 due to age-related ailments at her residence in Hyderabad. The actor was 86 years old. Jamuna was born on August 30, 1936 in Karnataka’s Hampi and was raised in Duggirala of Guntur district. She was named Jana Bhai before coming to the film industry.

Jamuna was one of the top actors of her age in parallel with the actor Savithri. She made her acting debut at the age of 16 with a Telugu movie, Puttillu and went on to act in 198 movies. She played the roles of sister, sister-in-law, and lead actor in several hit movies of the time. She is well known for her portrayal of Satyabhama character in mythological movies. She acted with almost all the top heroes of the time, including Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Jaggayya among others.

Jamuna has acted in several languages including, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Some of her popular movies include Letha Manasulu, Sri Krishna Tulabharam, Milan, Ramudu Bheemudu, Poola Rangadu, and Gundamma Katha among others.

Jamuna was also a Lok Sabha MP representing Congress in 1989. Later on, she left congress and in the 1990s, she campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Several personalities from the film industry and politicians offered their condolences over the demise of the actor. Remembering Jamuna, actor Chiranjeevi said, “Its very sad to hear the passing away of senior heroine Jamuna garu. She is an actor who acted in multiple languages. Though Kannada is her mother tongue, the actor has left an indlieble mark in the hearts of Telugu people with many successful films in Tollywood.”

సీనియర్ హీరోయిన్ జమున గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారనే వార్త ఎంతో విచారకరం. ఆవిడ బహుభాషా నటి.మాతృభాష కన్నడం అయినా ఎన్నెన్నో విజయవంతమైన చిత్రాలతో తెలుగు వారి మనసుల్లో చెరగని ముద్ర వేశారు.మహానటి సావిత్రి గారితో ఆవిడ అనుబంధం ఎంతో గొప్పది.ఆవిడ కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియచేసుకుంటున్నాను — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 27, 2023

Another actor, Mahesh babu has tweeted saying, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Saddened to hear about the demise of #Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 27, 2023

Saddened by the news of senior actress #Jamuna garu's demise. She was one of the finest actresses in #Telugu Cinema and had been a part of many masterpieces. My heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/v4JTX4UuVB — Dr Ranjith Reddy - BRS (@DrRanjithReddy) January 27, 2023

Saddened to hear the demise of legendary actress #Jamuna garu, May her soul rest in peace. January 27, 2023

Watch Jamuna as Satyabhama here:



