Veteran Tamil actor 'Joker' Thulasi passes away in Chennai due to COVID-19

Thulasi, who made his debut with Tamil film ‘Ungalil Oruthi’ in 1976, was best known for his comical performances in various Tamil movies and serials.

Flix Obituary

Veteran actor Thulasi, known as 'Joker' Thulasi, who predominantly worked in Tamil films and television serials passed away on Sunday (May 09) in Chennai after contracting the coronavirus. The news came to light after his colleagues from the industry tweeted about his passing on Monday.

The actor made his debut in the 1976 Tamil film Ungalil Oruthi which was helmed by Mohan. Apart from working in a number of films, he appeared in supporting roles in many TV serials. Prior to his silver screen debut, the actor was active among theatre artists.

His co-stars and friends from the industry took to social media to pay tribute to him and express their condolences.

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who worked along with Thulasi in the television soap Vani Rani, expressed her grief. “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani, will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic).”

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm . pic.twitter.com/OUCdZqbnVm — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

Actor Mohan Raman, who has played supporting roles in many television serials, offered his condolences to Thulasi’s family. Noting how the veteran actor was a very affable person and had other interests such as astrology, Mohan Raman wrote, “RIP - " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).”

RIP - " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/E85tpwdB1i — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) May 9, 2021

Joker Thulasi is popular for his roles in Tamil films such as Udan Pirappu (1993), Ilaign ar Ani (1994), Thamizhachi ( 1995), Mannai Thottu Kumbidanu m (1995) and Avathara Purushan (1996).

Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu and Keladi Kanmani are well-known television serials that actor Thulasi was part of. He made his debut in a lead role in director Manoj Kumar directorial Maruthu Pandi in 1990, where he shared the screen with actors Ramki and Seetha. He has also appeared in comical characters and supporting roles in few Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films.