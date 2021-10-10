Veteran Sandalwood actor Sathyajith passes away aged 71

The actor was known for his portrayal of negative roles and has acted in over 650 Kannada films.

Veteran Kannada film actor Syed Nizamuddin or more popularly known by his professional name Satyajith, passed away in Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru around 2 am on Sunday, September 10. He was facing several health ailments for many years now and had been admitted to the ICU for days before his passing away. His last rites are to be held on Sunday, the actor’s son told the media. The actor was known for his portrayal of negative roles and has acted in over 650 Kannada films.

Satyajith had been suffering from age related ailments. Speaking to TV9, Akash, Satyajith’s son said, on Saturday, that the actor had gotten physically weak and was not receiving treatment well. He said that dialysis had to be done on the same day however his blood pressure had been low and his heart rate was fluctuating.

Earlier in February 2021, several news channels reported that the actor had a financial dispute with his daughter. Satyajith’s daughter Swaleha had alleged that he had harassed her for money. Satyajith and Akash had both counter alleged that Swaleha’s husband was behind the entire issue and he was trying to tarnish the family’s name.

Sathyajith was born in Hubli and worked as a bus driver with the Karnataka State Corporation before entering films. He used to perform stage shows which took him to Mumbai and led to his interaction with actor Nana Patekar. Sathyajith worked with Patekar in a Bollywood movie ‘Ankush’.

Sathyajith entered the Kannada Film Industry through his first film Alla Neene Ishwara Neene in 1983. He has acted in several popular films since then. According to reports, some of his popular films include Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (1988), Grama Devathe (2001), Aapthamitra (2004), Masth Majaa Maadi (2008), Kraanthiveera Sangolli Raayanna (2012), Adhyaksha (2014) and Ranna (2015).

Several actors from the Kannada film industry, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Dodanna, S Narayan have expressed their grief over the passing away of Sathyajith. Former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy tweeted condoling his death. “Acting in over 600 films, gaining a lot of fans, I pray that senior actor Satyajith’s soul may rest in peace and their family get the strength to bear the loss,” he tweeted.