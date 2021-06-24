Veteran Malayalam filmmaker and photographer Sivan passes away at 89

His sons Santhosh Sivan, Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan are also well-known in the Indian film industry.

Flix Death

Veteran Malayalam director and photographer Sivan died on June 24. Sivan, 89, died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He was known as Kerala's first professional press photographer. His sons Santhosh Sivan (cinematographer and filmmaker), Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan are renowned figures in the Indian film industry. He also has a daughter, Sarita Rajiv. 'Sivan Studios', which he founded at the Thiruvananthapuram Statue junction in 1959, was very popular and a known hub for cultural affairs. The studio is known to have chronicled the history of Kerala. "Sivan was a known personality in cinema and cinematography. Sivan Studios was a hub for cultural artistes in the state," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Sivan entered the Malayalam film industry in 1965 as a still photographer for the classic movie Chemmeen, directed by Ramu Kariat. The film is based on the novel by the same name written by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. "Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge d path you have paved for us, safe in d knowledge that u would b guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. Forever indebted (sic)," his son and filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan wrote on Twitter.

Sivan directed movies such as Abhayam, Keshu, Yagam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Kilivathil and Oru Yatra. He won National Awards and State Awards for his work, and produced Swapnam in 1973. Sivasankaran Nair, who later came to be known as Sivan, was born in Haripad in 1932. He was known for capturing historic moments as a photographer. He had captured the swearing-in ceremony of E. M. S. Namboodiripad's first ministry in Kerala in 1957. His wife Chandramani Sivan predeceased him.