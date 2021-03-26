Veteran Kerala theatre and film actor PC Soman dies at 81

Apart from his impressive career as a theatre artist, PC Soman was known for his roles in filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnanâ€™s films.

news Obituary

C Soman, renowned theatre artist and actor from Kerala, died at 81 due to age-related ailments in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Through his career, the veteran artist was a part of more than 350 plays, and was known for his roles in critically acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnanâ€™s films. His roles in Gopalkrishnanâ€™s films like Swayamvaram, Vidheyan and Mathilukal were critically acclaimed.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor. Soman, who started his career in amateur theatre plays, was also an active presence in movies and television serials. In the span of his career, PC Soman was a part of more than 65 movies and television serials. The actor was also a retired employee of Travancore Titanium.

Some movies in which the actor featured in notable roles are Gayathri, Kodiyettam, Mutharamkunnu P.O, Achuvettante Veedu, Irupatham Noottandu, Mathilukal, Chanakyan, Kauravar, Dhruvam, Elayum Mullum, Vidheyan, Agni Devan, Kazhakam, Kadhapurushan Nizhalkoothu, Oru Pennum Randaanum and Pinneyum.

In some of his interviews, Soman shared that all the roles he has played are unique, and that he had a connection with all of them. He also said that he had the ability to get into his characters to the extent that he was able to cry while acting without using glycerin or other substances. The actorâ€™s first stint in cinema was in 1971, with an Adoor Gopalakrishnan directorial. Since then, he said that he was given a role, big or small, in every film helmed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Soman had shared that it was his biggest accomplishment to keep a good relationship with the world-renowned director. He had expressed his gratitude for Gopalkrishnan on many occasions, as his films have been screened in different places around the world.

Apart from his performances in Malayalam theatre and cinema, Soman was also known for acting in Tamil plays.