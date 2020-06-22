Veteran Kerala singer and actor Pappukutty Bhagavathar dies at 107

Pappukutty Bhagavathar shot to fame in recent years by singing the popular Malayalam song ‘Entadukke Vannadukkum’ in the film ‘Marykkundoru Kunjaadu’ released in 2010.

news Death

Veteran Kerala theatre artist, actor and singer Pappukutty Bhagavathar passed away in Kochi on Monday at the age of 107.

The veteran artist had acted in over 25 Malayalam movies. He passed away at his house in Perumpadappu in Kochi due to an age-related illness.

Popularly known among peers as the ‘Kerala Saigal’, he shot to fame in recent years after singing the popular Malayalam song ‘Entadukke Vannadukkum’ in the film Marykkundoru Kunjaadu directed by Shafi in 2010. At the time, he was 95.

He got the name ‘Kerala Saigal’ by singing the popular song ‘So Ja Rajkumari Soja’ sung by KL Saigal in the 1940’s film Zindagi. Pappukutty Bhagavathar told Mathrubhumi earlier that he has sung the song on over ten thousand stages in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the veteran artist.

“He came as a child artist in Malayalam cinema, later was an active figure as an actor and singer for over seven decades in the field of both cinema and theatre. His contributions will always be remembered by the cultural Kerala,” Pinarayi Vijayan said in an official statement.

Pappukutty Bhagavathar was born at Vypin in Ernakulam district as the second child of Michael and Anna in 1913.

He stepped into the field of acting and singing as a child artist through a musical play named Devamani at the age of seven. At the age of 17, he acted in the movie Mishihacharithram by PJ Cherian, by playing the role of Mary Magdalene.

He was later an active member of theatre groups in Changanassery. He has played in over ten thousand stages as a theatre artist.

He has also acted in famous movies of the 60’s like Kaattukurangu, Anchusundarikal, Sree Guruvayoorappan, Padicha Kallan etc, along with veteran actors of the time like Prem Nazir, Sathyan and Thikkurisshi.

Watch the song sung by Pappukutty Bhagavathar in the film Marykkundoru Kunjaadu: