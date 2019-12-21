Veteran Kannada writer Prof LS Sheshagiri Rao passes away at 94

Death

He was the recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, among others.

Veteran Kannada writer Professor LS Sheshagiri Rao died at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday due to illness. Sheshagiri Rao was 94 years old and is survived by his wife and two sons. His last rites were performed at the Banashankari crematorium.

Born on February 16, 1925, Laksheshwar Swamyrao Seshagiri Rao was educated in Bengaluru and Mysuru. He obtained a Masters degree in English Literature from the University of Nagpur and served as a lecturer and professor in Kolar and Madikeri and also Bangalore University, Deccan Herald reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled his death and said that the literary world has lost an important personality with Sheshgiri Rao’s death.

“With the death of author, dictionary expert and renowned professor LS Seshagiri Rao, the literary world has lost an important person. May his soul find peace. My condolences are with his grieving family,” Yediyurappa said.

Popularly known as Professor LSS, he became famous for cataloging the English-Kannada dictionary. He has also written several books in both Kannada and English.

According to Deccan Herald, Prof LSS was the first chairman of the Kannada Book Authority. He was also the honorary secretary of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat between 1947 and 1950 and was serving as the President of BM Sri Smaraka Prathistana until he died.

Sheshagiri Rao was also a member of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi and National Book Trust. He has also won several laurels for his works and was the recipient of Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Rajyotsava Prashasti, Vardhamana Award, Kavyananda and Masti awards, Vijaya Karnataka reported.

Sheshagiri Rao had also presided over the 74th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Udupi in 2007.

Well-known for translating several English texts into Kannada, Prof LSS translated plays and poems by Oliver Goldsmith. His other works include 'English Bhasheyalli Adhunika Sahitya Vimarshe', 'Paschathya Sahitya Vihara', 'English Sahitya Charitre', 'Hosagannada Sahitya', 'Samanya Manushyaru' (novel), 'Muyyi' and 'Jangama Jatreyalli’, the DH report says.