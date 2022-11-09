Veteran Kannada actor Lohithaswa passes away at 80

The 80-year-old died at a private hospital in Bengaluru after being hospitalised for over a month.

news Death

Veteran Kannada actor Lohithaswa TS, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday, November 8 after a prolonged illness. The 80-year-old died at around 2.40 PM after being hospitalised for over a month.

Speaking to reporters, his actor son Sharath Lohitashwa said, "He had recently suffered a heart attack and had developed brain-related issues. Though his other vitals like breathing and BP had improved subsequently, it again started to deteriorate and he breathed his last this afternoon.” He further said that the veteran actor's mortal remains will be kept at their residence in Kumaraswamy Layout in the city till Wednesday morning, November 9 for his fans and well-wishers to pay last respects. "It will be later shifted to his native village Thondagere in Tumakuru district, where last rites will be performed by the evening." he added.

Known for his dominating voice, Lohithaswa has acted in more than five hundred Kannada movies, stage plays, and television serials. He was also a playwright and a retired English professor. His popular films include AK 47, Dada, Deva, Nee Bareda Kadambari, Sangliyana among others. Television serials include Antim Raja, Gruhabhanga, Malgudi days, Natyarani Shantala, among others.

Expressing grief over Lohithaswa's demise, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet said, "(He) has a permanent place in the hearts of Kannadigas for his voice and mature acting. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this grief."