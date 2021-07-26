Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passes away, condolences pour in

Actor Jayanthi had been hospitalised earlier this month after she complained of breathing difficulties.

news

Actor Jayanthi, known to the Kannada film industry as ‘Abhinaya Sharade’ (Goddess Sharada in acting) passed away on the morning of Monday, July 26, her family members told Bangalore Times. The veteran actor’s son Krishna Kumar told the news website that she had been dealing with multiple illnesses and passed away in her sleep on Monday morning. She was 76. Jayanthi had been hospitalised earlier this month after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Born in Karnataka’s Ballari, Jayanthi has appeared in over 500 films not just in the Kannada film industry, but also in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi language movies as well. Jayanthi’s work spanned across three decades and she was one of the most noted actors in Kannada film industry in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

For her performances, Jayanthi has received numerous accolades, including seven Karnataka State awards — four times as Best Actor (female) and three times for Best Supporting Actor (Female) — and has also been honoured with the President’s Medal for Best Actress. She has also received two Filmfare awards. Jayanthi had acted in the most number of movies with Dr Rajkumar, with the duo paired together in 36 movies.

Jayanthi made her debut in the 1963 film Jenu Goodu before she was paired with Rajkumar in her next film Chandavalliya Thota, which turned out to be a huge success. In the 1965 film Miss Leelavathi, she was hailed for portraying a woman who stood up to conventions like refusing marriage and opting to be career-oriented. In the 1970s, she had a stint in Tamil cinema and acted alongside stalwarts like MG Ramachandran and Gemini Ganeshan.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a statement has condoled the veteran actor’s death. In a statement issued to the media, the CM’s office said, “The Chief Minister expressed his deep regrets over the death of veteran actor Jayanthi. She has starred in more than 500 films in many languages and is known for her acting. Her performance in films like Miss Leelavathi, Edakallu Guddada Mele, Jenu Goodu, Bahadur Gandu were memorable and she played a variety of roles. May Lord give peace to her soul and the strength for her family and her fans to bear this sad news.”

ಪ್ರಖ್ಯಾತ ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದೆ, ಅಭಿನಯ ಶಾರದೆ ಜಯಂತಿ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖ ತಂದಿದೆ. ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಅಪಾರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಾಲೋಕಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟವುಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಅಪಾರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿ ಬಳಗಕ್ಕೆ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/JuGWeyX4Ce — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

Many people took to Twitter to offer their condolences at the actor’s passing, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh and Congress member Lavanya Ballal.

“'Abhinaya Sharade' Jayanti's death is saddening. She is a South Indian actress who has acted in over 500 films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. She was a Kannadiga is a matter of pride for us. May the Lord grant the kin of the deceased to brave through the difficult times,” wrote HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Dodda Ganesh wrote, “Acting Sharade Jayanthi’s contribution to the Kannada cinema industry is immense. May her soul find peace.”