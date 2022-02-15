Veteran Kannada actor and writer Bhargavi Narayan passes away at 83

Bhargavi Narayan’s granddaughter, actor Samyukta Hornad, confirmed the news on social media.

Flix Death

Veteran Kannada actor and writer Bhargavi Narayan passed away on February 14, aged 83. According to reports, she was suffering from age-related ailments. Many people from the fraternity took to social media to condole her death. Confirming the news, Bhargavi’s granddaughter, actor Samyukta Hornad, wrote: "My grandma, Bhargavi Narayan, Ajji Bhajji to all, passed away at around 7.30 pm this evening, 14/2/2022. The body will be kept at our family home - Greenroom, 276/C, 37th A Cross, 8th Block Jayanagar, till 11 AM tomorrow, 15th Feb. (sic)."

Bhargavi has acted in several Kannada movies and also in plays. Some of her notable performances were in films like Eradu Kanadu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi and Baa Nalle Madhurchandrake. “The experience of working with you for Charlie 777 was unforgettable. You will always be in our minds. Om shanthi.” Actor Dhananjaya also paid his condolences on social media and shared the actor’s photo.

She was married to Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana, who is known in the industry as Makeup Nani. He was a Kannada film actor and makeup artist. The couple had four children – Sujatha, Prakash, Pradeep and Sudha. Sudha is an actor in the Kannada film industry, while Prakash bagged the National award for his directorial debut Stumble which released in the year 2002.

Bhargavi's autobiography, Naanu, Bhargavi, which was released in 2012, won many awards and accolades, including an award from the Karnataka State Sahitya Academy.