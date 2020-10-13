Veteran CPI leader Gunda Mallesh passes away at 73 in Hyderabad

Mallesh was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was availing treatment for the same for the past few days.

Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and former legislator, Gunda Mallesh, passed away on Tuesday in Nizamâ€™s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. The four-time MLA was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was availing treatment for the same for the past few days. He was 73.

The Telangana unit of the CPI has decided that they will take the mortal remains of the senior party leader to the head office, Makdoom Bhavan in Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad, so that party workers can pay their final respects. The body will later be shifted to his native place in Bellampalli, Mancherial district.

Mallesh who was born in Rechini village, Tandur mandal of erstwhile Adilabad district, had won as the legislator in 1983, 1985 and 1994 from Asifabad constituency. In 2009, he was elected as the MLA of Bellampalli, and served as the floor leader of the CPI.

Before being elected as the peopleâ€™s representative, Mallesh had a humble beginning. He initially worked as a lorry driver and fought for the rights of the drivers. He was later employed in Singareni Collieries. After becoming a member of the CPI and closely working with the party, he quit his job in 1970 and took the plunge into politics. Mallesh had unsuccessfully contested from Bellampalli constituency in the 2018 state Assembly elections.

