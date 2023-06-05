Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Sulochana was noted for wide-ranging roles from lead to supporting characters spread over a six-decade-long career. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

Flix News

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, who played memorable roles in over 250 Hindi and almost 50 Marathi films, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, June 4. The 94-year-old actor was admitted to a private hospital for age-related- ailments, where she passed away late in the evening, said Bollywood sources. Sulochana, as she was popularly known in the film industry, was noted for wide-ranging roles from lead to supporting characters spread over a six-decade-long career.

Some of her memorable performances as the lead heroine were in Marathi films like Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, Sangtye Aika, Dhakti Jau, and many more. Born on July 30, 1928, in the Khadaklat village of Belagavi (now in Karnataka), she made her film debut in 1946. Among her top Bollywood films was the Bimal Roy classic, Bandini (1963), which is remembered even today. Other Hindi films in which she acted include Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Duniya, Amir Garib, Baharon Ke Sapne, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Pyar Mohabbat, Duniya, Johny Mera Naam, Warrant, Joshila, Doli, Prem Nagar, Aakraman, Bhola Bhala, Tyaag, Aashiq Hoon Baharaon Ka, Adhikar, Nai Roshni, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aaye Milan Ki Bela, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Majboor, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Kahani Kismat Ki, Talaash, and Azaad. Later on in her six-decade-long career, she also endeared herself to viewers by playing an impactful mother to many popular actors.

Sulochana was conferred the Padma Shri in 1999, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. The Maharashtra government also honoured her with the "Maharashtra Bhushan Award", the highest felicitation of the state. Top leaders including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Congress State President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders, and other personalities mourned her demise. Leading Bollywood and Marathi film personalities also took to social media and grieved the loss of Sulochana, and recalled her immense contribution to the film industry.

Sulochana's mortal remains will be consigned to the flames on Monday with full state honours.