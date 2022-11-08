Veteran actor Sreenivasan returns to Malayalam cinema with Kurukkan

The actor was hospitalised in March this year after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan is all set to make his Mollywood comeback with the film Kurukkan, directed by debutant Jayalal Divakaran. The film went on floors in Kochi earlier this week. The actor is returning to Malayalam cinema after three years following the 2019 film Love Action Drama. Kurukkan features Vineeth Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. Manoj Ramasingh, who is popular for his work in films like Minnaminungu and Money Back Policy, is on board as the script writer.

The actor was hospitalised in March this year. As per India Todayâ€™s report, he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain on March 30. He suffered a cardiac arrest, and underwent a bypass surgery after the diagnosis. The report also said that as per another health bulletin released in April, Sreenivasanâ€™s oxygen levels dropped post surgery, and he was put on ventilator support.

Sreenivasan, who is also a popular screenwriter in Malayalam cinema, has worked on the screenplays of several popular films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984), Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam (1986), Gandhinagar 2nd Street (1986), Nadodikkattu (1987), Thalayanamanthram (1990), Sandesam (1991), Midhunam (1993), Mazhayethum Munpe (1995), Azhakiya Ravanan (1996), Udayananu Tharam (2005), Katha Parayumpol (2007), and Njan Prakashan (2018) among others. Njan Prakashan had a massive box office run at the time of its release.

Sreenivasan is also the recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards under the category of Best Screenplay for the films Sandesam and Mazhayethum Munpe. He has also frequently collaborated with directors Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad as a writer.