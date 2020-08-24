Veteran actor Karthik lands a key role in 'Andhadhun' Tamil remake?

Filmmaker Mohan Raja, whose last film was 'Velaikkaran', has been roped in to direct the yet-untitled project.

It has already been confirmed that the Tamil remake of Andhadhun is on the cards and it will star Prashanth in the titular character. In his recent interview with Dinamalar, producer Thiyagarajan said that the shoot of the remake was scheduled to start in April this year.

However, the same has been postponed due to the ongoing lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The latest update is that veteran actor Karthik has been signed to play the role essayed by Anil Dhawan in the original. While an official confirmation about Karthik being signed is yet to be made, sources from the film’s unit have already confirmed the news.

Filmmaker Mohan Raja, whose last film was Velaikkaran, has been roped in to direct the yet-untitled project. This will be the second Sriram Raghavan film that will feature Prashanth, who was last seen in Tamil remake of Johnny Gaddar.

While Prashant will play the lead, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. Thiyagarajan recently said Prashant will be perfect for the role because he’s a pianist in real life as well. “Prashanth has passed grade 4 in piano at the Trinity College of London. We have a grand piano in our home, and he plays on it almost daily. This role is going to be a cakewalk for him,” he said. Thiyagarajan has also confirmed that talks have been initiated with Tabu to make her essay the same role from the original. Some recent rumours indicated that Ramya Krishnan has also been approached after Tabu turned down the offer to star in the remake.

In a recent interview to Times of India, Thiyagarajan said many production houses vied to acquire the remake rights of Andhadhun. “Almost every production house and star in our industry was trying to get the remake rights for this film. But I’ve been in talks with the Bollywood production house since its release because the script is a powerful one. Every time a star expressed interest, the rate shot up, but in the end, since I’ve a good rapport with the production house, having bought their Special 26 rights, I managed to get the rights for this film as well,” he said. At one point, Dhanush was interested in acquiring the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun. While promoting his Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir, he had expressed his interest to star in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun.

Meanwhile, Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Telugu as well. The remake will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and will star Nithiin in the lead. As per recent reports, the Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun have been acquired for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father.

Veteran actor Karthik was last seen in Mr Chandramouli starring his son Gautham Karthik that failed miserably at the box office.

