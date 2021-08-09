Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passes away, condolences pour in

The 63-year-old actor was best known for his work on the TV show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’ and appearances in films like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Bandit Queen.’

Flix Death

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai due to kidney infection last week, died on Monday following multiple organ failure, his friend actor Yashpal Sharma said. The 63-year-old actor, best known for his work on the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya and appearances in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Bandit Queen, was admitted to Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago.

Sharma said Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan. "The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His body is still there in the hospital. His body will be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day," Sharma told PTI.

In his nearly three-decade long career, Shyam featured in films like Satya, Dil Se, Lagaan, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, which aired in 2009 on Star Plus. He had recently resumed shooting for season two of his show Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya.

Last year, Anurag had told PTI that Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis. The actor's family had also requested help from his friends in the entertainment industry for his treatment. In 2020, the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and had started his dialysis. Cine And TV Artists Associated (CINTAA) had appealed on behalf of the actor to provide financial help. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 20 lakh assistance for the treatment of the actor. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had also come forward for help.

Members of the film industry have condoled the veteran actor’s death. Manoj Joshi tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man.



My deepest condolences to his family and friends. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/bzRMUpqVQL — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) August 8, 2021

Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! जो जिया अच्छा जिया मेरे दोस्त !! प्रभु तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दें !!! pic.twitter.com/euTuGJzwjq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 8, 2021

I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar & used to take injections during shooting of his last film: Actor Yashpal Sharma on Anupam Shyam's death pic.twitter.com/iJHfLdbv45 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021