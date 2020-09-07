Venkatesh’s 'Nuvvu Naaku Nachav' celebrates 19th anniversary

A hit at the theatres, the film went on to receive the state-presented Akkineni Award for Best home-viewing Feature Film.

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav that released in the year 2001, was one of the biggest hits in Venkatesh’s career. The film has completed 19 years and the star’s fans didn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate it online. Thanking the netizens for remembering his landmark film, Venkatesh wrote in his social media page, “Celebrating #19yearsofNuvvuNaakuNachav which released on 6 Sept 2001! I am so grateful to the entire team of #NuvvuNaakuNachav #vijaybhaskar @trivikramIn #SravanthiRaviKishore @SureshProdns, my fans and well-wishers for all the wishes and support!.”

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, was bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies. It had Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal playing the lead pair. The music for this romantic entertainer was composed by Koti with K Ravindra Babu handling the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits. The supporting cast of this film includes Prakash Raj, Sudha, Sudeepa Pinky, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Tanikella Bharani and Chandra Mohan. A hit at the theatres, the film went on to receive the state-presented Akkineni Award for Best home-viewing Feature Film.

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav was commercial success at the box office with a 50-day run in 93 centres, 100-day run in 57 centres and a 175-day run in three centres.

Venkatesh currently has Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Asuran. Directed by Srikanth Addala, Venkatesh plays the lead role in this film, which is being bankrolled by his brother Suresh Babu.

The film stars Priyamani as the female lead with Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in the supporting roles. It is being jointly produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Daggubati Suresh Babu under their banners V Creations and Suresh Productions respectively.

The shooting of Naarappa commenced in January this year and had to be halted due to the COVID 19 lockdown. The technical crew of this film includes Mani Sharma for music, Shyam K Naidu for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh’s upcoming project is not a sequel to these hit flick F2: Fun and Frustration. When the film made it to the silver screens, reports emerged that Anil Ravipudi would be making a sequel to it with the same heroes in the cast. There was a buzz that this film would have scope for another hero as well. However, things have taken a new twist with reports confirming that there will no sequel for F2. Let us wait for more details about the new project from the maverick director who has churned out two consecutive hits.

Venkatesh's last film to release was Venky Mama, which had real life nephew Naga Chaitanya play the lead role along with him. The film was produced jointly by Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainment on a very big budget with Bobby aka KS Ravindra wielding the megaphone. Anup Rubens was roped in to compose tunes and Prasad Murella cranked the camera. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput played the female leads and were paired up with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh respectively.

