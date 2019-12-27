Venkatesh Maha to direct Telugu remake of 'Maheshinte Prathikaram'

Tollywood

The film is titled 'Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya'.

The hit Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaram is all set to be remade in Telugu. The announcement has been made by Arka Mediaworks with the Tweet: “We are happy to announce our collaboration with director @mahaisnotanoun for our film #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya in collaboration with Mahayana Motion Pictures...@ActorSatyadev is the lead.”

The remake will be directed by Venkatesh Maha of C/o Kancharapalem fame and it has been titled as Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda had tweeted, “The question that I have been asked most, other than “why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” has been “what’s your next movie after Baahubali?”. Today, I have an answer. Excited to announce our next project.”

It is worth mentioning here that Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni produced the blockbuster hit movie Baahubali under the banner Arka Media Works. Baahubali was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore and the film was released in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The teaser of Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya has been released creating a lot of hype around the project. From the teaser, we can make out that the lead character Uma Maheswara Rao, owner of Komali Photo Studio vows not to wear slippers until he avenges the man who slapped him. Reports are that this remake is scheduled to hit the marquee on April 17 next year.

It may be noted here that the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram had Fahadh Faasil playing the lead character with Dileesh Pothan directing it while Syam Pushkaran had penned the story. The film belongs to the comedy genre. At the 64th National Film Awards, Maheshinte Prathikaram was adjudged as the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and Syam Pushkaran won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

