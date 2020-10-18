Venkatesh to lend his voice for Vishnu Manchu-Kajal Aggarwal starrer ‘Mosagallu’

Suniel Shetty is reportedly playing a police officer in this action film based on an IT scam.

Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Mosagallu directed by Jeffery Gee Chin tells the story of a major IT scam. The film has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead, with Ruhi Singh and Suniel Shetty roped in to play important roles.

Versatile star actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who launched the motion poster of Mosagallu on his social media page recently, will now be lending his voice for the film. According to sources, Venkatesh would be giving the introduction, and also will be the narrator of the film.

“I thank one of the coolest person I know Victory @venkymama for lending his voice for #Mosagallu. Thank you Thank you Thank you,” Vishnu Manchu wrote on Twitter, announcing the news.

I thank one of the coolest person I know Victory @venkymama for lending his voice for #Mosagallu. Thank you Thank you Thank you pic.twitter.com/pLbgtS0HIA October 16, 2020

The teaser of the film was recently launched by Allu Arjun. Sharing the teaser on his social media, Allu Arjun wrote, “Here is a glimpse of the size of the scam in #Mosagallu. Best wishes to my childhood friend and schoolmate @ivishnumanchu & my dearest @MsKajalAggarwal. All the best to the Dir, Prod and the entire team. Here we go.” (sic)

Here is a glimpse of the size of the scam in #Mosagallu. Best wishes to my childhood friend and schoolmate @ivishnumanchu & my dearest @MsKajalAggarwal. All the best to the Dir , Prod and the entire team. Here we go. #MosagalluTeaser --> https://t.co/trn8wdbGYO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 3, 2020

Kajal Aggarawal is playing the female lead in this entertainer and interestingly, Kajal and Vishnu will be seen as siblings. The star cast also includes Navdeep and Naveen Chandra, with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty reportedly playing the role of a police official. Mosagallu is touted to be a bilingual film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner 24 Frames Factory, in association with AVA Entertainment.

It was reported some time ago that a team of stunt experts from Hollywood choreographed the action sequences between Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty. Sources in the know say that it will be a high-octane action film

A press note from the makers of Mosagallu previously said, “It is touted to be a masterpiece and is going to be the best action ever in Telugu cinema.” Both Suniel Shetty and Vishnu Manchu reportedly underwent extensive training for the action sequences. Elaborate sets were erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for shooting these scenes.

Vishnu Manchu made his debut in Tollywood as a child actor with the film Ragile Gundelu, and his debut as a hero was with the 2003 film Vishnu. He has acted in several films in his career till date, including Astram, Game, Saleem, Denikaina Ready, Doosukeltha, and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. The actor has had a string of flops at the box office and is desperately in need of a hit. He is looking forward to scoring it big with Mosagallu.

His last film to release was Voter, which hit the theatres in June last year. Voter was written and directed by G S Karthik Reddy and produced by Pudhota Sudheer Kumar. It had Vishnu Manchu and Surbhi Puranik in the lead roles, with Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Jayaprakash, Nassar and others as the supporting cast. The music was composed by S Thaman, with Rajesh Yadav handling the camera and Praveen KL editing the film.

