Venkatesh to have a special catchphrase in Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’?

The director has a tendency to have peculiar catchphrases in each of his films.

Director Anil Ravipudi has a penchant for designing a catchphrase or a peculiar mannerism for the key characters in his film. For example, it was “Vuhu ... Vuhu” in Raja The Great for Ravi Teja, “Anthega … Anthega” in F2: Fun and Frustration, and “Never before ... ever after” for Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

With the director now gearing up to direct the sequel to F2, fans are wondering if there would be yet another catchphrase for its lead stars. Reports are that Anil Ravipudi has come up with something unique for Venkatesh. and has also designed a unique mannerism that will go down well with his fans.

The pre-production work for the sequel, titled F3, is currently ongoing, and shooting is likely to begin in January next year.

F3 will have Venkatesh and Varun Tej playing the main leads, as they did in the previous film. There were reports earlier that Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, who played the female leads in the first instalment, may not be cast in the sequel. However, there is no official clarification on this yet.

The plan was to start the shooting in August this year and have the film released for Sankranthi next year. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, the schedules underwent a major change.

Venkatesh currently has Narappa, the Telugu remake of Asuran, in the making. The remake is being directed by Srikanth Addala, and the film is being bankrolled by Venkatesh’s brother Daggubati Suresh Babu. The film stars Priyamani as the female lead with Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in the supporting roles. It is being jointly produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Daggubati Suresh Babu under their banners V Creations and Suresh Productions respectively.

The shooting of Narappa had commenced in January this year, and had to be halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The technical crew of this film includes Mani Sharma for music, Shyam K Naidu for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. Narappa is likely to hit the theatres next year.

While Narappa is in progress, reports have emerged that Venkatesh’s co-star in F2, Varun Tej has shown interest in working with Srikanth Addala again. Interestingly, his debut as a hero happened with Mukunda in 2014, which was directed by Srikanth Addala. The Varun Tej - Srikanth Addala film will be bankrolled by 14 Reels Plus.

There are also reports that another upcoming film starring Varun Tej, touted to be a sports drama, has been postponed to give him time to train well. It was revealed that he will be playing a boxer in it. Ever since he took up the role, the actor has been working vigorously to get into the skin of the character.

Venkatesh's last film to release was Venky Mama, which had his real-life nephew Naga Chaitanya play the lead role along with him. The film was produced jointly by Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments on a very big budget, with Bobby aka KS Ravindra wielding the megaphone. Anup Rubens was roped in to compose tunes and Prasad Murella handled the camera.

