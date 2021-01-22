'Vellam’ director says Jayasurya’s acting has changed a lot

The film is directed by Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya film 'Captain'.

The Jayasurya starrer Vellam was released on January 22, much to the excitement of film buffs, as theatres are reopening after several months. The film is directed by Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain. This time too, he has chosen the same actor as his lead star. Roby Varghese Raj is handling the camera for this film, with Bijibal composing the tunes and Bijith Bala roped in for editing.

Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the film. The first look poster of Vellam was released a few months ago creating a buzz online. Speaking about Jayasurya’s role in the film, director Prajesh Sen told Times of India that his character is inspired by a person who is alive. Jayasurya plays an alcoholic in Vellam, and according to the director such characters are either depicted as “hilarious or an exaggerated version of reality,” but it will be completely different in this film. Elaborating further, the director said that it was important for him to not cross the thin line beyond which the topic could come across as funny.

Having directed Jayasurya in Captain three years ago, Prajesh Sen shares a good rapport with the actor. Knowing him well as an actor, the director pointed out that there has been a “drastic change” in him, that he has become a controlled actor and pays attention to the finer details.

Jayasurya also has an upcoming film called Sunny. The first look of this film, directed by Ranjith Sankar, was unveiled a few weeks ago, creating a hype among film buffs. It has been revealed that Sunny will be a musical, for which Jayasurya has done a lot of homework. The film is set in Kochi but the team will be shooting some scenes in Dubai as well, according to reports.

Jayasurya will also be seen as the lead in a fantasy thriller based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar. The story of the mysterious priest Kadamattathu Kathanar is all set to be made into a film with Jayasurya roped in to play the role of the priest. According to reports, the film will be bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget.

