Vehicles without FASTag to blame for long queues at toll plazas: Union govt

An unstarred question asked the Union government if it was aware about the media reports of long queues at toll plazas despite the implementation of FASTag.

news toll collection

Chennai Central Member of Parliament (MP) Dayanidhi Maran posed questions in the Lok Sabha about reported issues with the FASTag electronic toll collection system in India. The unstarred question asked the Union government if it was aware about the media reports of long queues at toll plazas despite the implementation of FASTag. He also asked for details of complaints raised about the FASTag system and the comparison of time taken to pass through toll points before and after implementation of FASTag.

In its response, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways stated, "Cases of queues arise in â€˜FASTag lanesâ€™ at fee plazas due to vehicles not fitted with â€˜FASTagâ€™ or vehicles without valid, functional â€˜FASTagâ€™ entering into it. In the hybrid lane, which accepts cash, queues arise because of non-FASTag vehicles."

The response also added that offenders should pay double the applicable fee upon entering a FASTag lane in the toll plaza.

The response further stated that cash payment usually takes more than 40 seconds as opposed to FASTag payments which take less than five seconds. "Waiting time in FASTag lanes has significantly reduced after implementation of FASTag, which will further improve as the system gets more operationalised. However, the waiting time in the hybrid lane, which accepts cash, is relatively longer because of non-FASTag vehicles," the response stated.

The Minister added that 1033, a toll-free helpline number can be used to register complaints related to FASTag. "The facility of instant recharge via UPI on various UPI-enabled apps such as BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc. has been provided," the response stated.

In a response to another unstarred question, Nitin Gadkari had earlier said that the deadline for 100% FASTag implementation will not be extended from the current date of February 15.