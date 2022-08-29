Vehicles submerged, roads flooded after rains in Karnataka’s Ramanagara

Visuals from the district show streets inundated, vehicles under water, and lake water gushing onto the streets.

news Rains

Heavy rains have been lashing Karnataka’s Ramanagara district since Sunday, August 28, leading waterlogging in many areas, affecting normal life. Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which is set to open to public in October, passes through this district and visuals show that it has been completely submerged under water. Due to the inundation, traffic has diverted towards Kanakapura road.

Visuals from the spot shows a private bus partially submerged in the flooded rainwaters, and passengers had to be evacuated from the vehicle. Another video shows a water tanker being washed away in a flooded river. Another video shows a car almost completely underwater, as water gushes past it. Another video shows water gushing out of the fields near the train tracks delaying the Kacheguda-Mysuru superfast express.

Ramanagara district has witnessed 134 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to inundation in many areas. The district administration has declared a holiday for schools. Superintendent of Police of Ramangara K Santosh Babu issued a statement saying, “Heavy rains in the Ramanagara district have caused numerous lakes to overflow, fill up, and flood the National Highway between Bangalore and Mysore. It is requested that travel via the Mysuru route or Bengaluru- Kunigal -Mysuru route.”

In addition to Ramanagara, a yellow warning has also been issued in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, and Kolar districts of Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the following districts will see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain.

Welcome to Ramanagar district. Rains have submerged the main Mysuru - Bengaluru Highway. pic.twitter.com/wSgwLUov10 — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) August 29, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, heavy rains caused the Kanmanike lake, which lies between Kengeri and the Wonderla amusement park near Bidadi, to overflow and flood the highway.