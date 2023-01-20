Vehicle ban in Bengaluru Lalbagh: Visitors must use bicycles to commute

The objective of this rule is to reduce the carbon footprint and control air pollution inside the park.

Karnataka’s horticulture department implemented a new rule in Bengaluru’s Lalbagh botanical garden that prohibits the use of cars or two-wheelers inside the park. This rule applies to both public and government vehicles, including those of government officials and ministers. The objective of this rule is to reduce the carbon footprint and control air pollution inside the park.

The initiative, which was implemented before the Covid-19 outbreak, aims to control air pollution inside the park and promote sustainable transportation. According to Bangalore Mirror, the horticulture department has introduced bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation for officials and staff. The department has provided more than 30 bicycles, with two parked in front of each of the 15 divisions within the department, and 4 of these bicycles reserved for women officers. Electric bicycles have also been procured for aged employees or those who cannot pedal.

The move comes ahead of the 11-day Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh botanical garden, which began on January 20 and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.