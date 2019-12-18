Vedhika back in Telugu film circuit with ‘Ruler’

Tollywood

Vedhika, who made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Madarasi in 2006, has so far acted in all the four south Indian language films – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The star has been away from the Telugu film circuit for quite some time now but she is all set to make it back with a bang. Yes, the actor is expecting the release of the N Balakrishna starrer Ruler this Friday, December 20, and hopes that it will pave the way for more offers in Tollywood.

In an interview with the Cinema Express, Vedhika has said that she has been focussing on Tamil and Malayalam films and that she did not find an opportunity to act in Telugu films until Ruler came her way. Speaking about the role, she said, “I am playing a character with a strong spine in the film. You'll see the character going through several shades of change. I have grooved for two songs - a melody and a Sankranthi number. I am glad that they have come out really well.”

On bagging the role, the actor said that director KSR got in touch with her after her performance in Kanchana 3 impressed him and she was happy to sign on the dotted line as it was a good role. Vedhika is also all set to enter Bollywood. She will be sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in a movie that will be directed by acclaimed director Jeethu Joseph. Interestingly, this will be his first directorial in Bollywood.

Ruler, directed by KS Ravi Kumar, has Balayya playing dual roles. From the teaser that was released a few days ago, we can gauge that one is that of a cop named Dharma and the other sports a cool avatar. KS Ravikumar is directing the film with the story penned by Paruchuri Murali and the rest of the technical crew will be Chirantan Bhatt for music and Ram Prasad for cinematography. Ruler is being produced by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies. Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan have been roped in to play the female leads in this flick. According to reports about the star cast, we hear that Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Bhumika Chawla have been cast in important roles.

Content provided by Digital Native