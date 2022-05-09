VD Savarkarâ€™s pic on umbrellas at Keralaâ€™s Thrissur Pooram stirs row

The umbrellas featuring Savarkar along with others, were displayed during the exhibition of caparisons on May 8.

news Controversy

The umbrellas exhibited by the Paramekkavu Devaswom during the Anachamayam- exhibition of caparisons- ahead of the famous Thrissur Pooram in Kerala- has kicked off a controversy as they featured VD Savarkar, the ideologue of right-wing Hindu nationalism.

The umberalls were exhibited during Anachamaya Pradarshanam- exhibition of caparisons- on Sunday, May 8. Savarkar found place on the umbrellas along with Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekanandan, Subhash Chandra Bose and social reformers of Kerala like Chattampi Swamikal. This has led to outrage on social media with many demanding to exclude the umbrellas from the Pooram celebrations. Charmy Harikrishnan, a journalist based in Delhi, in a Facebook post said that Paramekkavu should not put Savarkar on its Kudamattam umbrella. 'Stop politicising and blatantly communalising Thrissur Pooram," the post read.

The Youth Congress and the AISF (All India Students Federation), the students wing of the CPI, reportedly staged a protest on Sunday against it prompting the Paramekkavu Devaswom to withdraw the umbrellas from the exhibition. However, Paramekkavu Devaswom Board president Rajesh Menon told TNM that they were not withdrawn due to the outrage but were meant to be exhibited for some time.

"Savarkar's name is in the list of freedom fighters issued by the union government and that is what we replicated on the umbrellas. There were Gandhiji and Subhash Chandra Bose too," he said. He added that the umbrellas were not meant to be used during the Kudamattam, which attracts a huge crowd every year, during the Pooram. "We never use replica of people during Kudamattam as those shouldn't be held higher than the Goddess." In the famous Kudamattam, men exchange ornate parasols sitting on elephants.

However, Rajesh Menon, when asked if Paramekkavu Devaswom also believes that Savarkar was a freedom fighter said â€œthat is not a point to discuss at this time." The Pooram is organised by both the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms.

The Kodiyettam, which marks the beginning of the Pooram festival, was held on Wednesday, May 4. The Pooram, which marks the culmination of the festival, is on May 10.