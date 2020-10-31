VCK’s Thirumavalavan, NTK leader Seeman urge Rajinikanth to stay away from politics

A day after the actor confirmed that he had health concerns, the two leaders also told Rajinikanth to take care of himself.

At a time when actor Rajinikanth has decided to consult with Rajini Makkal Mandram members regarding his political entry, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan and Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman have urged the actor to stay away from politics and take care of his health. The actor citing media reports confirmed that the details regarding his health are true.

Rajinikanth on Thursday issued a clarification regarding the news reports and a purported letter written by the actor doing the rounds on social media. Taking to twitter, he said that the things regarding his health and doctor's advice are true and that he will make an announcement on his political stand after consultation with the members of his party Rajini Makkal Mandram.

The statement doing the rounds said that if his health condition deteriorates, then it will pose a challenge to his political career. It also said that the doctors advised him against his political entry due to the renal transplantation he underwent in 2016.

Encouraging Rajinikanth to stay away from politics, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said, “He has taken a good decision. I want him to be in good health. It is good for him to stay away from politics instead of being under depression due to the pressures of casteist and religious groups. It is important for him to stay with good health and peace of mind.”

He also welcomed the move of actor Rajinikanth.

The NTK leader Seeman at his party office in Valasaravakkam said, “You are an elderly person and I have enjoyed your presence on the screen. But I am experienced more than you and Kamal in politics. This is a very difficult play but you are an artist who reflects softness.”

“So if you have any comments on politics, you inform to us so that we will take them into consideration. You give us training, we will play. Even if you have decided to come to politics, I beg you to stay away,” he said.