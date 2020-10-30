VCK leader Thirumavalavan meets TN DGP, seeks ban on BJP's 'Vetrivel Yatra'

"This is a yatra to incite religious tension and provoke violence. This is a planned conspiracy,” Thirumavalavan said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan met Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) JK Tripathy on Friday requesting him to ban the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ planned by the BJP’s state unit. The VCK leader said that the yatra will create communal tension and should not be allowed by the state police force. Within a few hours, TN BJP General Secretary Karu Nagarajan also met the DGP seeking permission to conduct the yatra.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu have planned for a Vetrivel Yatra from November 5 to December 6. The event, planned after a controversy over Kantha Sashti Kavacham, a devotional hymn to Lord Murugan, is perceived as a show of strength and an attempt to consolidate Hindu votes in the state. The areas that the yatra will visit are known to be associated with the Hindu deity. Critics have said that the event is being planned to create tension among religious groups.

Addressing reporters after meeting the DGP, VCK leader Thirumavalavan said, “This is not a yatra for social justice, not a yatra for language or race, not to eradicate poverty or to save the environment. This is a yatra to incite religious tension and provoke violence. This is a planned conspiracy.”

“Just like how they carried out caste and religious-based violence and won elections in north India, they are planning the same in Tamil Nadu. So I have given a letter seeking a ban on the yatra,” he said.

Responding to a controversy kicked up by the BJP after his recent comments that the Manusmruti denigrated women, the VCK leader said, “The TN BJP created a controversy and hate speech narrative against actors Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Surya and Jyothika by editing their past speeches and making it viral on social media. They did the same thing with me. I have never spoken anything that will demean women in my entire life.”

On Thursday, Thirumavalavan had said that there was a conspiracy planned by BJP through ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ since it ends on December 6, which is the death anniversary of Ambedkar and the demolition day of Babri Masjid. He also requested the state government to think and take a decision on the issue.

BJP state unit General Secretary Karu Nagarajan, who also met the DGP on Friday, said, “The Vetrivel Yatra will start from Thiruthani and end at Tiruchendur. We have already given a letter seeking permission. So now, we just wanted to remind them about the letter.”

“This is our right, so we are asking for permission. During the yatra spanning over a month from November 5 to December 6, TN BJP president L Murugan will speak in 60 places. This is a yatra to gain back the spiritual rights of Tamil Nadu. This can also become a meet that will bring change to politics,” he said.