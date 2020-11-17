'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam' fame Thavasi fights cancer, support pours in

Actor Thavasi, best known for his supporting roles in Tamil cinema, was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai soon after news spread that the actor was fighting cancer. A video shared by his relative on social media became viral, following which many came forward to support him.

Thavasi who can be recalled playing a village priest in actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013), has been in the industry since Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993). In his video message, a frail-looking Thavasi without his distinct mustache and beard, can be heard saying, “For the past 30 years, I have been acting, from Kilaku Seemaiyile to now in Rajinikanth’s upcoming Annaatthe. I never thought I would suffer from such a disease.”

DMK’s Thiruparankundram MLA Dr Saravanan, upon hearing Thavasi’s plight, offered to treat him at his private hospital in Madurai, free of cost. It is being reported that actor Sivakarthikeyan too has offered to take care of his hospital bills.

Thavasi has also played supporting roles in Sivakarthikeyan’s Rajini Murugan and Appukutty's Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai. He was also part of Rasathi, a television serial. Speaking to reporters, Thavasi expressed his gratitude along with his strong hope for rebounding and acting once again.

Updating on Thavasi’s health, Dr Saravanan tweeted that an oesophageal stent has been placed and Thavasi has been undergoing treatment as an in-patient. He also informed that his cancer has progressed to a critical stage and that his treatment costs are being borne by his Surya Trust.

Many expressed their thanks to all those who came forward to support Thavasi.

Meanwhile, actor Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, is in the making. This film also stars actors Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori among others. The film’s title was revealed in February this year and more updates are awaited by fans.