Varun Tej in Srikanth Addala’s direction next

The Varun Tej - Srikanth Addala film will be bankrolled by 14 Reels Plus.

Director Srikanth Addala is currently wielding the megaphone for Narappa, which is the remake of the hit Tamil film Asuran that had Dhanush in the lead role. Venkatesh plays the lead role in this remake, which is being bankrolled by his brother Suresh Babu.

Critically acclaimed, award-winning director Vetrimaaran directed Asuran that had Dhanush playing the lead role with the Malayalam actor Manju Warrier making her Tamil debut. The technical crew of Asuran included GV Prakash Kumar for music, Velraj for cinematography and Vivek Harshan for editing.

The film was bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Dhanu under his banner V Creations. The star cast also had director Balaji Shaktivel playing the baddie. Asuran was reportedly adapted from the Tamil novel titled Vekkai.

With Narappa now in progress, we hear that Varun has shown interest in working with Srikanth Addala again. Interestingly, his debut as a hero came with Mukunda in 2014, which was directed by Srikanth Addala. The Varun Tej - Srikanth Addala film will be bankrolled by 14 Reels Plus.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Varun Tej’s next, touted to be a sports drama has been postponed. Inquiries have revealed that plans were on to begin shooting this month but the filmmakers have postponed the schedules to give time for Varun Tej to train well.

It was revealed he will be playing a boxer in it and the actor, ever since taking up the role, has been working vigorously to get into the skin of the character.

Kiran Korrapati will be making his directorial debut with this film. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kick Boxer fame, will be choreographing the stunts for this flick. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh are producing the film under the banner Renaissance Pictures. The technical crew of this flick includes Thaman S for music and George C Williams for cinematography.

