Varun Tej’s Ghani release postponed

The producer of the film, Allu Bobby, revealed that a new release date will be announced soon.

Actor Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama Ghani was set to release in theatres in the third week of December. However, the makers of the film took to social media, on Saturday, December 11, to announce that the release has been postponed. Allu Bobby, who is bankrolling the film, said that since a number of films are slated for release in December they have decided to postpone the movie's release.

Allu Bobby revealed that the makers did not compromise on the making of the film. “Ghani is a movie which is very close to our hearts. Lot of effort have gone into the making of the film. From exotic locations to expensive, we haven’t compromised on anything and made this film on a grand scale to give the best visual experience for the audience,” a poster shared by him read.

Allu Bobby assured fans that the movie will hit the big screens. “As the industry is just recovering from the pandemic, and there are a lot of films slated to release in the coming weeks, we have decided to postpone our release to a later date to avoid clashes and keeping in mind the impact it will have on the business of everyone involved. Ghani will release soon in theaters only and we are sure it will be a memorable experience for all,” he announced.

Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in the film. Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the cast of Ghani includes Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, among others, in significant roles. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America fame has been roped in as the stunt choreographer, while the project has cinematography by George C Williams.

Varun Tej was last seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda that was written and directed by Karthik Subburaj.